Newgen Software shares to trade ex-bonus, Skipper to trade ex-rights

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Skipper Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (January 12). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.

Bonus issue

Newgen Software Technologies: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each held by the members of the company as on the record date.

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue has been fixed on January 12.

In a stock exchange filing, Newgen Software said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 12th January 2024 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Members entitled for issuance of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each."

Total number of securities proposed to be issued is 7.00 crore equity shares having face value of ₹10 each, said the exchange filing.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies to trade ex-bonus on Friday.

Rights Issue

Skipper: The company has declared a rights issue of upto ₹2,000 million to the eligible equity shareholders. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the rights issue has been fixed on January 12.

The total number of rights equity shares is 1,02,67,021 and issue price has been fixed at ₹194 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹193 per equity share).

Shares of Skipper Limited to trade ex-rights on Friday.

