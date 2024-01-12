Newgen Software shares to trade ex-bonus, Skipper to trade ex-rights
Newgen Software Technologies has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each
Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Skipper Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (January 12). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started