Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Newgen Software shares to trade ex-bonus, Skipper to trade ex-rights

Newgen Software shares to trade ex-bonus, Skipper to trade ex-rights

Rajendra Saxena

Newgen Software Technologies has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up bonus equity share of 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of 10 each

Skipper has declared a rights issue of upto 2,000 million to the eligible equity shareholders. Mint

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Skipper Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (January 12). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.

Bonus issue

Newgen Software Technologies: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up bonus equity share of 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of 10 each held by the members of the company as on the record date.

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue has been fixed on January 12.

In a stock exchange filing, Newgen Software said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 12th January 2024 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Members entitled for issuance of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each."

Total number of securities proposed to be issued is 7.00 crore equity shares having face value of 10 each, said the exchange filing.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies to trade ex-bonus on Friday.

Rights Issue

Skipper: The company has declared a rights issue of upto 2,000 million to the eligible equity shareholders. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the rights issue has been fixed on January 12.

The total number of rights equity shares is 1,02,67,021 and issue price has been fixed at 194 per rights equity share (including a premium of 193 per equity share).

Shares of Skipper Limited to trade ex-rights on Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.