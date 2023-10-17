Newgen Software Tech closes higher by 11% on impressive Q2 results; net profit up nearly 60%
For Q2 FY24, the company reported a 59% surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹48 crore, up from ₹30 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
Newgen Software Technologies, a small-cap IT stock, finished Tuesday's session strongly with a gain of 11.37% at ₹1,041.40. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,060 during the trade. This impressive performance followed the company's strong financial results for the quarter ending in September.
