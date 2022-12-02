This newly listed stock likely to enter midcap universe in AMFI review

Further, SEBI has also stipulated that Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) shall prepare the list of stocks in this regard. Accordingly, AMFI in consultation with SEBI and stock exchanges, prepares the list of stocks with categorization based on the market capitalization provided by BSE, NSE and MSEI. The SEBI circular on Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes defines large, mid, and smallcap stocks based on the 6-month average of full market cap.