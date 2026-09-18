Newly listed Karamtara Engineering share price rally continues: Stock jumps 7.4% to record high, up 50% from IPO price

After delivering a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday, September 16, newly listed Karamtara Engineering continued its upward run in the following session. The stock remained firmly in focus on Friday, September 17, as buying interest pushed the shares to a fresh record high in intraday trading.

The sharp move comes just days after the company completed its initial public offering (IPO), which had received an overwhelming response from investors across categories.

The post-listing rally has now taken the stock significantly above its issue price, giving investors who were allotted shares a substantial gain over the IPO level. Apart from its strong debut, the company’s subscription numbers, business profile and latest financial performance have also drawn attention as the stock establishes itself in the listed market.

Karamtara Engineering share price climbed as much as 7.4% during Friday’s session to touch a new all-time high of ₹378.20 per share. At this level, the stock had gained almost 50% from its IPO price of ₹254.

The stock had already made a bumper debut on the exchanges on Thursday. On the NSE, Karamtara Engineering shares opened at ₹320 apiece, representing a 25.98% premium over the issue price of ₹254. The stock also began trading on the BSE at ₹320 per share, marking a 25.98% gain over the IPO price.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Details The strong market debut came after the company’s ₹875 crore IPO attracted heavy demand during the subscription period.

The public issue was subscribed 62.63 times on the final day of bidding. Investors submitted bids for 159.17 crore shares against the 2.54 crore shares available in the issue.

Demand was particularly strong among qualified institutional buyers, whose portion was subscribed 159.59 times. The non-institutional investor category received 48.55 times subscription, while the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 13.26 times.

The book-built IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 2.66 crore equity shares worth ₹675 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 78.74 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹200 crore.

The ₹875 crore issue opened for subscription on September 9, 2026, and the bidding process ended on September 11. The company had set the IPO price band at ₹241 to ₹254 per equity share.

Investors were required to bid for at least 59 shares in a single lot. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for one lot was ₹14,986.

JM Financial Ltd, ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited acted as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd was the registrar to the issue.

About Karamtara Engineering Karamtara Engineering Limited manufactures products serving the renewable energy and transmission industries. Its portfolio includes solar structures such as fixed-tilt structures and trackers, along with fasteners used in the solar energy and transmission sectors and overhead transmission line hardware fittings.

The company also produces lattice towers for power transmission lines, with manufacturing capabilities extending up to 1,200 kV. As of September 30, 2024, Karamtara Engineering had supplied more than 0.5 million metric tonnes of towers globally.

Its fastener business caters to multiple sectors, including solar, wind, transmission, automobile and telecom. The company manufactures bolts, nuts, studs, washers and customised fasteners for these applications.

Karamtara Engineering is also expanding into the wind energy segment through the development of a manufacturing facility for tubular towers used in wind turbines.

On the financial front, the company reported strong growth during FY26. Its total income increased 36% to ₹4,316.36 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹3,165.36 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax rose 64% to ₹228.75 crore in FY26 from ₹139.33 crore in FY25. EBITDA also increased during the period, rising to ₹498.11 crore from ₹346.83 crore.

As of March 31, 2026, Karamtara Engineering had total assets of ₹4,142.24 crore and a net worth of ₹1,219.40 crore. Its total borrowings stood at ₹1,030.13 crore.