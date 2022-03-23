Newly listed metal stock could rally over 30% as brokerage sees upside

Shyam Metalics announced a fresh capex plan aggregating ₹9.9 billion in addition to the ongoing capex of around ₹30 billion to further improve backward integration at its steel plants. The company plans to add pellet capacity of 1.2 mtpa each at Jamuria and Sambalpur, 450 ktpa coke oven plant to improve yield of blast furnace, and doubling of captive railway lines at both Jamuria and Sambalpur plants along with tippler at each plant.