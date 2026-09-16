Newly listed MV Electrosystems shares soar 10%: Stock jumps from ₹425 IPO price to ₹848 — what’s driving the rally?

MV Electrosystems shares returned to the spotlight on Wednesday, September 16, with the recently listed stock witnessing a sharp intraday rally. The move came despite the scrip remaining below its recent peak and having registered a decline over the past week, while its performance since listing continues to stand out.

The small-cap stock surged 10% to hit a day's high of ₹848.20 per share on the BSE. The move puts the stock within reach of its recent 52-week high of ₹947.55, which it touched earlier this month on September 9. At the other end of its trading range, the stock hit a 52-week low of ₹510 in August 2026.

The stock has lost 11% in 1 week, but has gained almost 39% in the last 1 month. Since its listing on August 6 this year, the stock has delivered an even stronger performance.

From ₹ 425 IPO price to ₹ 848: How the stock has performed At the current price of ₹848.20, MV Electrosystems shares have almost doubled from their IPO price of ₹425, representing a gain of 95%.

The company's shares were listed on the NSE at ₹520 per share, representing a 22.35% premium to the issue price. The ₹290-crore issue had a price band of ₹400-425 per share.

On the BSE, MV Electrosystems shares debuted at ₹519 per share, translating into a 22.12% premium to the issue price.

What's fuelling the recent rally? The stock's latest move comes after the company announced that its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The AGM agenda includes the adoption of the company's audited financial statements for FY26, along with approval of the appointments of Mohit Vohra and Sumit Dhawan as directors of the company.

However, the company's financial performance in FY26 presents a more mixed picture. According to its FY26 annual report, MV Electrosystems recorded sales and other income of ₹49.80 crore, compared with ₹64.64 crore in FY25.

The company reported a loss of ₹12.63 crore during FY26, compared with a profit of ₹1.40 crore in the previous financial year.

Despite the decline in sales and the loss reported during the year, the company said it remained focused on building sustainable growth. Its strategy includes strengthening core operations, improving operational efficiency and exploring new business opportunities.

“With continued emphasis on innovation, customer satisfaction and prudent financial management, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The board remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects and is committed to delivering long-term value to all stakeholders,” it said in the annual report.

MV Electrosystems designs, develops and manufactures propulsion systems, switchgear panels, electrical equipment and cable management products for railway rolling stock and rail electrification networks.