Newly listed MV Electrosystems shares soar 10%: Stock jumps from ₹425 IPO price to ₹848 — what’s driving the rally?

MV Electrosystems shares returned to the spotlight on Wednesday, September 16, with the recently listed stock witnessing a sharp intraday rally. The move came despite the scrip remaining below its recent peak and having registered a decline over the past week, while its performance since listing continues to stand out.

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The small-cap stock surged 10% to hit a day's high of ₹848.20 per share on the BSE. The move puts the stock within reach of its recent 52-week high of ₹947.55, which it touched earlier this month on September 9. At the other end of its trading range, the stock hit a 52-week low of ₹510 in August 2026.

The stock has lost 11% in 1 week, but has gained almost 39% in the last 1 month. Since its listing on August 6 this year, the stock has delivered an even stronger performance.

From ₹ 425 IPO price to ₹ 848: How the stock has performed At the current price of ₹848.20, MV Electrosystems shares have almost doubled from their IPO price of ₹425, representing a gain of 95%.

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The company's shares were listed on the NSE at ₹520 per share, representing a 22.35% premium to the issue price. The ₹290-crore issue had a price band of ₹400-425 per share.

On the BSE, MV Electrosystems shares debuted at ₹519 per share, translating into a 22.12% premium to the issue price.

What's fuelling the recent rally? The stock's latest move comes after the company announced that its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The AGM agenda includes the adoption of the company's audited financial statements for FY26, along with approval of the appointments of Mohit Vohra and Sumit Dhawan as directors of the company.

However, the company's financial performance in FY26 presents a more mixed picture. According to its FY26 annual report, MV Electrosystems recorded sales and other income of ₹49.80 crore, compared with ₹64.64 crore in FY25.

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The company reported a loss of ₹12.63 crore during FY26, compared with a profit of ₹1.40 crore in the previous financial year.

Despite the decline in sales and the loss reported during the year, the company said it remained focused on building sustainable growth. Its strategy includes strengthening core operations, improving operational efficiency and exploring new business opportunities.

“With continued emphasis on innovation, customer satisfaction and prudent financial management, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The board remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects and is committed to delivering long-term value to all stakeholders,” it said in the annual report.

MV Electrosystems designs, develops and manufactures propulsion systems, switchgear panels, electrical equipment and cable management products for railway rolling stock and rail electrification networks.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.