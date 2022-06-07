Newly listed Prudent Corporate Advisory shares to turn ex-dividend. Details here

Commenting on Prudent Q4 results, Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, at Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd said, “FY2022 has demonstrated an outstanding performance both on Revenue and Profitability front. Our 60% YoY growth in AUM to Rs. 49,473 Crore has helped us deliver an impressive YoY growth number of 57% in Revenue. Our long-trusted relationship-building practice, a highly personalised approach to our clients, and cutting-edge technological platforms have helped us propel our customer base numbers. With 14 lacs+ clients and 37 Lacs+ live folios, we are increasingly expanding our market share each passing year. Along with profitability, our cash flow generation strength is further fortifying our ability to grow at a brisk pace here on. With a broad-based recovery taking shape in the economy, we expect an increased inflow of funds and consistent growth in our AUM in the coming quarters."