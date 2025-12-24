Mint Market
Newly listed small-cap stock Oswal Pumps jumps 4% after receiving a letter of empanelment from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps announced it had received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for a 180 crore project under PM KUSUM-B.

Nishant Kumar
Published24 Dec 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Oswal Pumps' share price jumped almost 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, December 24.
Small-cap stock Oswal Pumps jumped almost 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, December 24, after the company announced it had received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for a 180 crore project under PM KUSUM-B. Oswal Pumps' share price opened at 532.40 against its previous close of 530.75 and jumped 3.6% to an intraday high of 549.80.

In an exchange filing on December 24, Oswal Pumps said: "The company has received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for an additional 6,500 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS), which is to be executed within one year under the PM Kusum B scheme “Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump” Yojna. The total value of 6,500 SPWPS is approximately 180 crore."

The letter of empanelment is valid up to one year.

The terms and conditions of the contract include design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC SPWPS of 3HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacity at identified farmers’ sites in the district of Maharashtra, including a complete system warranty and its repair and maintenance and a remote monitoring system for five.

Oswal Pumps share price trend

Shares of Oswal Pumps were listed on Indian bourses on June 20 this year. It was listed at 634 on NSE, a premium of just 3.2% from its issue price of 614. On the BSE, it listed at 632, up 2.9% from the issue price.

On a monthly scale, the small-cap stock is down by 2% in December so far after a 24% decline in November.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
