The employee cost and power & fuel cost increased in terms of sales. The Employee cost in terms of sales stood at 5% vs 3.5% vs Q4FY21. The power and fuel cost in terms of sales stood at 12.2% vs 10.4% in Q4FY21. The power and fuel cost rose across the industry due to unavailability of coals & fuels and supply chain disruptions in international markets, the note stated.