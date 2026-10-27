Newly listed stock has 27% upside potential. JM Financial issues buy call; Check target price and key triggers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Symbiotec Pharmalab, which made its debut on Indian stock exchanges in September, has received a bullish outlook from domestic brokerage firm JM Financial.

Indore-based Symbiotec is a research- and development-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across three platforms: organic chemistry, biotechnology, and complex injectables.

In its latest note, JM Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹1,622 per share, indicating an upside of around 27% from the previous closing price.

The brokerage’s bullish outlook stems from Symbiotec’s leadership in corticosteroid and steroid hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), supported by a backward-integrated manufacturing platform and a sticky customer base.

JM Financial noted that the company is at an inflection point, with around 61% of its gross capital expenditure block expected to enter commercialisation over the next six to 12 months. The brokerage added that contracts are already in place for the majority of this capacity.

JM Financial expects this phase of accelerated growth to be driven by the higher-margin contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and complex injectable businesses, which it estimates will contribute around ₹3.1 billion in EBITDA by FY29, equivalent to 1.32 times the company’s FY26 EBITDA.

Meanwhile, the brokerage expects Symbiotec’s base API business to deliver a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% over FY26–FY29, supported by growth in its existing portfolio, launches of classical fermentation APIs, and expansion into adjacent segments.

JM Financial estimates that the company’s consolidated revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) will grow at CAGRs of 27%, 36%, and 45%, respectively, over FY26–FY29. It also expects the EBITDA margin to expand from 27.4% in FY26 to 33.8% by FY29.

As new capacities scale up, the brokerage expects operating leverage to improve return ratios, with return on invested capital (RoIC) rising from 9.5% in FY26 to 17.3% by FY29.

JM Financial also highlighted the potential of Symbiotec’s CDMO business, which is built on decades of fermentation expertise. The brokerage believes this business could develop into a differentiated platform in the high-growth but underserved biotechnology segment, supported by contract-backed visibility that could enable a stronger financial ramp-up than that of its peers.

Symbiotec share price trend On September 1, the shares debuted on the stock exchanges at ₹988 apiece, in line with the IPO price. However, they gained 11% to close the first trading day at ₹1,098 per share. At the current trading price of ₹1,278, the shares are trading around 29% above their IPO price.

The initial public offering of Symbiotec Pharmalab was subscribed 71.26 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component amounting to ₹1,607 crore.

The company's IPO price band was ₹938-988 per equity share. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.

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