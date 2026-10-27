Newly listed stock has 27% upside potential. JM Financial issues buy call; Check target price and key triggers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Symbiotec Pharmalab, which made its debut on Indian stock exchanges in September, has received a bullish outlook from domestic brokerage firm JM Financial.

Indore-based Symbiotec is a research- and development-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across three platforms: organic chemistry, biotechnology, and complex injectables.

Advertisement

In its latest note, JM Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹1,622 per share, indicating an upside of around 27% from the previous closing price.

The brokerage’s bullish outlook stems from Symbiotec’s leadership in corticosteroid and steroid hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), supported by a backward-integrated manufacturing platform and a sticky customer base.

JM Financial noted that the company is at an inflection point, with around 61% of its gross capital expenditure block expected to enter commercialisation over the next six to 12 months. The brokerage added that contracts are already in place for the majority of this capacity.

JM Financial expects this phase of accelerated growth to be driven by the higher-margin contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and complex injectable businesses, which it estimates will contribute around ₹3.1 billion in EBITDA by FY29, equivalent to 1.32 times the company’s FY26 EBITDA.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the brokerage expects Symbiotec’s base API business to deliver a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% over FY26–FY29, supported by growth in its existing portfolio, launches of classical fermentation APIs, and expansion into adjacent segments.

JM Financial estimates that the company’s consolidated revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) will grow at CAGRs of 27%, 36%, and 45%, respectively, over FY26–FY29. It also expects the EBITDA margin to expand from 27.4% in FY26 to 33.8% by FY29.

As new capacities scale up, the brokerage expects operating leverage to improve return ratios, with return on invested capital (RoIC) rising from 9.5% in FY26 to 17.3% by FY29.

JM Financial also highlighted the potential of Symbiotec’s CDMO business, which is built on decades of fermentation expertise. The brokerage believes this business could develop into a differentiated platform in the high-growth but underserved biotechnology segment, supported by contract-backed visibility that could enable a stronger financial ramp-up than that of its peers.

Advertisement

Symbiotec share price trend On September 1, the shares debuted on the stock exchanges at ₹988 apiece, in line with the IPO price. However, they gained 11% to close the first trading day at ₹1,098 per share. At the current trading price of ₹1,278, the shares are trading around 29% above their IPO price.

The initial public offering of Symbiotec Pharmalab was subscribed 71.26 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component amounting to ₹1,607 crore.

The company's IPO price band was ₹938-988 per equity share. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.