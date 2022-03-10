Shares of Tarsons Products surged as much as 7% on the BSE in Thursday's session. The newly listed stock, which made its market debut in November last year, is up over 4% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Though, Tarsons Products shares are down about 19% since its listing.

Now, brokerage Ambit has initiated coverage on the stock with Buy recommendation. Its bullish stance on Tarsons Products comes with a two-year target price of ₹960 per share.

Tarsons, known for high-quality plastic labware, is among top three Indian players with a global presence (33% export mix in FY21). Relentless focus on increasing value-added products, driving process efficiencies, building trusted relationships and scale benefits drove 15%/24% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY14-21, the brokerage highlighted.

“TMO US and PLM IN’s evolution in the past decade indicates healthy revenue growth and margin sustenance drove sharp re-rating for both; scalability via continued product launches/M&As can uplift Tarsons’ valuations," Ambit said in a note. Though, it sees increased competitive intensity and management attrition as key risks.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

