Tarsons Products shares surge 7% today. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag

Shares of Tarsons Products surged as much as 7% on the BSE in Thursday's session. The newly listed stock, which made its market debut in November last year, is up over 4% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Though, Tarsons Products shares are down about 19% since its listing.

Now, brokerage Ambit has initiated coverage on the stock with Buy recommendation. Its bullish stance on Tarsons Products comes with a two-year target price of ₹960 per share.

Tarsons, known for high-quality plastic labware, is among top three Indian players with a global presence (33% export mix in FY21). Relentless focus on increasing value-added products, driving process efficiencies, building trusted relationships and scale benefits drove 15%/24% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY14-21, the brokerage highlighted.

“TMO US and PLM IN’s evolution in the past decade indicates healthy revenue growth and margin sustenance drove sharp re-rating for both; scalability via continued product launches/M&As can uplift Tarsons’ valuations," Ambit said in a note. Though, it sees increased competitive intensity and management attrition as key risks.

