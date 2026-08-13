Newly-listed metal stock Rajputana Stainless surges 10%, hits record high after strong Q1 results

Newly-listed metal stock Rajputana Stainless surged 10% to hit a record high in intraday deals on the BSE on Thursday, 13 August, buoyed by strong June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

Rajputana Stainless share price opened at ₹160 against its previous close of ₹156.05 and jumped 10.1% to its all-time high of ₹171.80, defying weak market sentiment.

The newly-listed stock witnessed strong buying interest a day after it reported its June-quarter earnings.

Rajputana Stainless Q1 results After market hours on 12 August, Rajputana Stainless, the manufacturer of long and flat stainless-steel products, reported 32.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its revenue from operations to ₹306.54 crore for Q1 FY27. In the same quarter last year, its revenue was ₹231.50 crore.

Total income stood at ₹308.84 crore, up nearly 33% from ₹232.42 crore in Q1FY26.

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Profit before tax (PBT) increased 83% year-on-year to ₹27.24 crore, compared with ₹14.89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 80.5% to ₹20.20 crore from ₹11.19 crore in Q1FY26.

Earnings per share also improved to ₹2.42 from ₹1.62 in the corresponding quarter last year.

"We are encouraged by the strong start to FY27. This performance reflects the growing demand for our stainless steel products and our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution. As we progress, we remain committed to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our market presence and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders," said Shankarlal D. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Rajputana Stainless Limited.

Rajputana Stainless share price trend Rajputana Stainless shares debuted on the Indian bourses on 19 March this year. At the current price of ₹171.80, the stock is up 41% from its issue price of ₹122. On a monthly scale, it is up nearly 19% so far in August, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive month.

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