Newly-listed SME stock DSM Fresh Foods jumps over 30% in 2 days after reporting a 58% YoY jump in Q1 revenue.

Newly-listed SME stock DSM Fresh Foods surged nearly 32% in just two consecutive sessions, defying weak market sentiment, after the company reported a 58% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its revenue to ₹74 crore for Q1FY27. DSM Fresh Foods hit an intraday high of ₹92.50 before closing at ₹89.50, with a gain of 11.17%, on the BSE on Thursday. In the previous session, the stock surged 18.50%.
In an exchange filing during market hours on 22 July, DSM Fresh Foods said its revenue from operations jumped 58% YoY to approximately ₹74 crore in Q1FY27.
Following the acquisition of Meevaa Foods in the first week of July 2026, the combined business is operating at an approximate pro-forma quarterly revenue run-rate of ₹85 crore, said the company.
During the April-June quarter of FY27, DSM Fresh Foods further strengthened its omnichannel presence through rapid retail expansion, deeper customer relationships, continued scaling of Meevaa Foods, and investments across its integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem.
The company added over 70 new enterprise customers during the quarter, further strengthening its institutional business pipeline across domestic and export markets.
It also expanded customer reach through Amazon, Blinkit, modern retail and other omnichannel distribution channels, further strengthening its presence across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
The company said it expanded its retail footprint to approximately 200 co-branded retail outlets, significantly surpassing its original FY27 target of 150 outlets, well ahead of schedule.
DSM Fresh Foods reiterated its long-term growth roadmap of achieving ₹600 crore in revenue by FY28 with an EBITDA margin of 18–20%, driven by rapid expansion of its branded consumer business, increasing contribution from value-added products, accelerated retail and omnichannel expansion, deeper backward integration, and operating leverage across its integrated farm-to-fork platform.
In a press release dated 3 January 2026, DSM Fresh Foods announced that its board of directors on 2 January approved the acquisition of Avyom Foodtech Private Limited (AFPL), wherein it will gain 51% stake in the ready-to-eat food company.
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