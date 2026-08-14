Newly-listed stock Fujiyama Power Systems jumps 5%, hits record high after Q1 results 2026

Newly-listed stock Fujiyama Power Systems witnessed strong buying interest on Friday, 14 August, which drove it to a new all-time high of ₹431.25 on the BSE despite weak stock market sentiment.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price opened at ₹411.10 against its previous close of ₹410.40 and jumped 5% to a record high of ₹431.25 during the session, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. Meanwhile, equity benchmark Sensex declined by 0.50% during the session.

Advertisement

The sharp jump in the stock followed the company's June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings.

Fujiyama Power Systems Q1 results In an exchange filing on 13 August, Fujiyama Power Systems said its Q1FY27 revenue from operations surged 125.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 49.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,345.7 crore.

Reported profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹57.8 crore, down 14.5% YoY and 45.6% QoQ. The company reported a one-time exceptional item of ₹107.4 crore relating to the provision for the Bawal fire loss.

Also Read | Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 stocks for next 1-2 weeks

Fujiyama Power's EBITDA for the quarter under review saw a solid 140.6% YoY and 48.6% QoQ jump to ₹254.8 crore, while margin came at 18.9% for Q1FY27 compared to 17.7% YoY and 19% QoQ.

"The improvement in profitability was supported by the higher scale of operations and increasing contribution from the company’s backward integrated manufacturing platform. The performance during the quarter also reflects the growing reach of Fujiyama’s product portfolio and its ability to serve rising demand across its key markets," said Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Fujiyama.

Advertisement

Fujiyama Power Systems share price history Fujiyama Power Systems shares debuted on the Indian bourse on 20 November last year. At the current market price of ₹431.25, the stock is up 89% from its issue price of ₹228.

The stock hit a record low of ₹170.55 on 2 March this year, but has seen strong gains since then. On a monthly scale, the stock has been up since March this year. It is up 11% so far in August.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement