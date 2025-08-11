Newly-listed stock IGIL declares ₹2.50 per share interim dividend. Record date, other details

IGIL dividend: International Gemmological Institute (IGIL), on Monday (August 11) announced its board had approved the first interim dividend of ₹ 2.50 for the year 2025.

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, August 11, 2025, had approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹2.50, i.e., (125 per cent) per equity share of ₹2 each for the year 2025 (January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025)," said the company on August 11.

On August 6, the company informed that a meeting of the board of directors was scheduled for Monday, August 11.

IGIL dividend record date The company has fixed Friday, August 15, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend.

IGIL share price trend IGIL share price has been in the red for the last five consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, the stock has crashed nearly 16 per cent in August so far. Year-to-date, the stock has crashed 40 per cent.

International Gemmological shares debuted on December 20 last year. At the current market price of ₹331.75, it is down 20 per cent against its issue price of ₹417.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹282 on March 12 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹642.30 on January 9.

International Gemmological's IPO, valued at ₹4,225 crore, was open for subscription from December 13 to December 17 last year. The International Gemmological IPO price band was ₹397-417 per equity share.

