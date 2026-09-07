Newly-listed stock MV Electrosystems jumps 15% to hit record high - What's fuelling the rally?

MV Electrosystems shares were listed on 6 August this year. At the current price of 841, the stock has almost doubled from the IPO price of 425 in just one month.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Sep 2026, 11:47 AM IST
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Newly-listed MV Electrosystems stock jumped 15% to hit a record high in intraday trade on 7 September.
Newly-listed MV Electrosystems stock jumped 15% to hit a record high in intraday trade on 7 September. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Newly-listed MV Electrosystems stock jumped as much as 15% in intraday trade to hit a record high of 838.40 on the BSE on Monday, 7 September, despite a weak stock market trend. MV Electrosystems share price opened at 733.85 against its previous close of 729.05 and surged over 15% to its all-time high of 841, with volume surging by more than 1.13 times. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex dropped by 0.60% during the session till 11:15 AM.

Why is MV Electrosystems share price rising?

MV Electrosystems' share price saw strong traction on Monday as the company announced its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The agenda of the AGM includes the adoption of the audited financial statement for FY26 and the approval of the appointment of Mohit Vohra and Sumit Dhawan as directors of the company.

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Meanwhile, in its annual report for FY26, the company said its sales and other income stood at 49.80 crore in FY26 compared to 64.64 crore in FY25. For the last financial year, it incurred a loss of 12.63 crore compared to a profit of 1.40 crore in FY25.

The company said it remains focused on sustainable growth by strengthening its core operations, enhancing operational efficiency and pursuing new business opportunities.

"With continued emphasis on innovation, customer satisfaction and prudent financial management, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The board remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects and is committed to delivering long-term value to all stakeholders," it said in the annual report.

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MV Electrosystems share price trend

MV Electrosystems shares were listed on 6 August this year. At the current price of 841, the stock has almost doubled from the IPO price of 425 in just one month.

MV Electrosystems designs, develops, and manufactures propulsion systems, switchgear panels, electrical equipment, and cable management products for railway rolling stock and rail electrification networks.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Newly Listed StocksMv ElectrosystemsStock MarketIndian Stock Market
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