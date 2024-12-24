Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment expected today. Steps to check status & latest GMP

Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment expected today. Steps to check status & latest GMP

A Ksheerasagar

Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment is expected today after a successful bidding period that saw a 50.69 times subscription. Investors can check their allotment status via Kfin Technologies or NSE. The tentative listing date is December 27, 2024, with shares likely to list at a premium.

Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment expected today. Steps to check status & latest GMP.

Newmalayalam Steel IPO Allotment: As the bidding period for Newmalayalam Steel Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now closed, investor focus has shifted to the allotment announcement, which is expected today, December 24. The IPO, which ran from December 19 to December 23 has received an overall subscription of 50.69 times, according to exchange data.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was subscribed 24 times, while the retail investor portion and Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion were subscribed 87.7 times and 1.26 times, respectively.

Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies, or NSE's website.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to begin on December 26, 2024. Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds.

Under the 'T+3' listing rule, public issues must be listed on or before the third day from the issue’s close. Therefore, the SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of December 27, 2024. The IPO size was 41.76 crore, and the price band for the issue was set at 85 and 90 per share.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the offer towards funding IT/technological upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility, expansion of the existing solar facility for power generation, funding expenditure towards civil construction of a new factory shed-cum-storage facility within the existing factory premises in Kerala, and general corporate purposes.

Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment status check on registrar website

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website at this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Choose ‘Newmalayalam Steel’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select among Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details using the selected option.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit.

Your Newmalayalam Steel IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to Check the IPO Allotment on the NSE Website

Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Newmalayalam, enter your PAN and application number, and click Submit.

Newmalayalam Steel IPO GMP today

Today's grey market premium (GMP) for Yash Newmalayalam Steel IPO is 30 per share, as per the market observers, suggesting that the shares are likely to list 30 above their issue price. With this GMP and an issue price of 90 per share, the estimated listing price is around 120, reflecting a 33.33 per cent premium over the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.