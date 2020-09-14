Newton’s law of stock momentum

Then there’s this year’s mania, when Tesla’s value hit almost $500 billion a few weeks ago despite no operating profit. Well, it’s certainly the waning days of a long technology bull run that started in 2009 (and lots of short covering along the way). But then add how Covid kept people home and focused on technology, plus no sports to bet on, which left day trading as the only game in town, cheered on by the founder of the Barstool Sports blog. The 13 million newbie investors on the Robinhood app have access to fractional shares and zero-commission trades, all through a gamelike interface that includes a big green “Trade" button. Feeding the speculation are trading ideas on r/wallstreetbets, a Reddit channel with 1.5 million members.