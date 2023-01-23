Next D-Mart May Not be a Retail Stock5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- D-Mart has delivered compounded gains of 35% since listing in 2017. Who's next?
Tell me, what was costing ₹1.5 lakhs ...31 years ago that costs the same today? Dr Devi Shetty, founder and Chairman of Narayana Hrudayalaya, asked this in the company's latest annual report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×