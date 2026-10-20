Next stock market holiday 2026: When is next weekday non-trading day at NSE, BSE? Check calendar - Oct or Nov?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market next scheduled weekday trading holiday after Dussehra will be on Tuesday, November 10, when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for Diwali-Balipratipada.

There are no further scheduled weekday trading holidays in October after the Dussehra closure on Tuesday, 20 October.

Advertisement

Furthermore, both the exchanges will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. This is a special trading session and does not change the date of the next regular weekday market holiday.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the NSE's 2026 trading holiday calendar, three scheduled weekday market holidays remain after the Dussehra closure: Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Date Holiday Market Status 8 November Diwali Laxmi Pujan Special Muhurat Trading session 10 November Diwali/Balipratipada Closed 24 November Guru Nanak Jayanti Closed 25 December Christmas Closed

Stock market update Benchmark equity indices ended significantly lower on Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak as selling pressure in private banking stocks, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, coupled with weak global market cues, weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex plunged 876.37 points, while the Nifty settled below the 22,900 mark.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to close at 73,852.90. During the session, the index fell as much as 1,020.73 points, or 1.36%, to hit an intraday low of 73,708.54.

The NSE Nifty 50 also ended lower, shedding 257.20 points, or 1.11%, to settle at 22,888.95.

“Markets traded volatile on Monday and declined over 1% amid weak market cues. After opening on a flat note, the Nifty traded choppily during the first half of the session. However, sustained selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors dragged the index lower as the day progressed. Eventually, the Nifty settled near the day’s low at 22,888.95, reflecting the prevailing weakness in market sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.