National Fertilizers Limited, on Monday, reported a decline in third-quarter profit, impacted by reduced demand for its fertilizers.

The state-owned agricultural chemicals company recorded a 69.6% drop in consolidated profit, reaching ₹45.8 crore for the quarter ending December 31, compared to ₹150.9 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also declined by 22.8% to ₹5855.8 crore.