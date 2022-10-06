NHAI InvIT files for ₹1,500 crore NCD issue, retail investors can apply2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 03:43 PM IST
- The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Listen to this article
National Highways Infrastructure Trust, a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations, sponsored by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has filed its draft prospectus for a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).