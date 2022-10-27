NHAI InvIT NCDs again surpasses all expectations, oversubscribed almost 5 times

NHAI InvIT NCDs again surpasses all expectations, oversubscribed almost 5 times2 min read . 07:58 PM IST
NEW DELHI :NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance, as it has been oversubscribed almost 5 times in 10% of the scheduled tenure in round 2, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
This round is special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors.
The issue had opened on October 17 and was set to close on November 7.
Union Minister MoRTH Nitin Gadkari was driving this agenda of giving an opportunity to the ordinary citizens of our country to invest in the Infrastructure space.
“With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05% per annum)," the ministry said in a release.
“Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in Infra funding," it said.
So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs.8000 crore from very high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors. Now they are looking to raise additional Rs.2850 crore.
The proposed issue has a base issue size of Rs. 750 crores with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 750 crores, aggregating up to Rs. 1,500 crores (“Issue“). The NCD issue offers coupon rate of 7.90% p.a. payable semi-annually and Effective Yield of 8.05%per annum for NCD holders in all categories.
The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings Limited and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited.
The minimum application size would be ₹ 10,000 (i.e. 10 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹ 1,000 (i.e. 1 NCD) thereof.