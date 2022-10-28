NHAI InvIT to list on stock exchange BSE today

NHAI InvIT to list on stock exchange BSE today1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
- NHAI InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance
NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which has been oversubscribed by about five times will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance. The issue had opened on October 17 and closed on November 7.
NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which has been oversubscribed by about five times will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance. The issue had opened on October 17 and closed on November 7.
“Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in infra funding. This round was special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.
“Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in infra funding. This round was special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.
With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05 per cent per annum), it said.
With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05 per cent per annum), it said.
So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than ₹8,000 crore from very high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors. Now they are looking to raise additional ₹2,850 crore.
So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than ₹8,000 crore from very high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors. Now they are looking to raise additional ₹2,850 crore.
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects.
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects.
The NCDs having face value of ₹1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The proceed will be used for infusion of debt into project SPV of NHIT, repayment of bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.
The NCDs having face value of ₹1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The proceed will be used for infusion of debt into project SPV of NHIT, repayment of bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.