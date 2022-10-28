Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  NHAI InvIT to list on stock exchange BSE today

NHAI InvIT to list on stock exchange BSE today

1 min read . 09:27 AM ISTLivemint
InvIT bonds will be listed on BSE and NSE providing an opportunity for investors to invest and trade

  • NHAI InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance

NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which has been oversubscribed by about five times will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance. The issue had opened on October 17 and closed on November 7.

NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which has been oversubscribed by about five times will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The InvIT witnessed a healthy investor response to the maiden public NCD issuance. The issue had opened on October 17 and closed on November 7.

“Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in infra funding. This round was special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.

“Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in infra funding. This round was special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.

With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05 per cent per annum), it said.

With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05 per cent per annum), it said.

So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than 8,000 crore from very high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors. Now they are looking to raise additional 2,850 crore.

So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than 8,000 crore from very high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors. Now they are looking to raise additional 2,850 crore.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects.

The NCDs having face value of 1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The proceed will be used for infusion of debt into project SPV of NHIT, repayment of bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The NCDs having face value of 1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The proceed will be used for infusion of debt into project SPV of NHIT, repayment of bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.

 

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP