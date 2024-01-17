NHPC OFS: Govt to sell 3.5% stake in NHPC via OFS; floor price set at ₹66 per share
NHPC OFS: Govt to sell 3.5 stake in NHPC through an offer-for-sale on January 18 and 19.
NHPC OFS: The government has proposed a stake of 3.5 per cent in renewable energy major NHPC Ltd through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on January 18 and 19, 2024. The OFS includes a base size of 2.5 per cent and a green shoe option of one per cent. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on January 18 and for retail investors on Jnauary 19.
