Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NHPC OFS: Govt to sell 3.5% stake in NHPC via OFS; floor price set at 66 per share

NHPC OFS: Govt to sell 3.5% stake in NHPC via OFS; floor price set at 66 per share

Livemint

  • NHPC OFS: Govt to sell 3.5 stake in NHPC through an offer-for-sale on January 18 and 19.

The government plans to sell 251,125,870 shares, representing a 2.5 per cent stake in NHPC and has set the floor price at 66 a share.

NHPC OFS: The government has proposed a stake of 3.5 per cent in renewable energy major NHPC Ltd through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on January 18 and 19, 2024. The OFS includes a base size of 2.5 per cent and a green shoe option of one per cent. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on January 18 and for retail investors on Jnauary 19.

The Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance said in a post on ‘X’, ‘’Offer for sale in NHPC opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. The government will divest 3.5 per cent equity including green shoe option of one per cent.''

In case of an oversubscription, the government proposes to sell an additional 100,450,348 shares, representing one per cent of the total paid up capital of the company.

MORE TO COME

