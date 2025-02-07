State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday reported a 47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹330.13 crore in the December quarter primarily due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of ₹623.28 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses rose to ₹2,217.51 crore during the quarter from ₹1,733.01 a year earlier.

Total income increased marginally to ₹2,616.89 crore in the quarter from ₹2,549.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent -- ₹1.40 per equity share -- on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for 2024-25.

The board has fixed Thursday, February 13, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.