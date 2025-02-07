State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday reported a 47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹330.13 crore in the December quarter primarily due to higher expenses.
The company had posted a profit of ₹623.28 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.
Total expenses rose to ₹2,217.51 crore during the quarter from ₹1,733.01 a year earlier.
Total income increased marginally to ₹2,616.89 crore in the quarter from ₹2,549.69 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board also approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent -- ₹1.40 per equity share -- on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for 2024-25.
The board has fixed Thursday, February 13, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.
More details awaited
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.