Mint Market

NHPC Q3 Results: Net profit dips 52.5% to ₹231 crore, revenue up 11.3% YoY; dividend declared

  • NHPC Q3 Results: Net profit dips 52.5% to 231 crore, revenue up 11.3% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Feb 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Advertisement
NHPC Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday reported a 47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 330.13 crore in the December quarter primarily due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of 623.28 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses rose to 2,217.51 crore during the quarter from 1,733.01 a year earlier.

Total income increased marginally to 2,616.89 crore in the quarter from 2,549.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

The board also approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent -- 1.40 per equity share -- on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each for 2024-25.

The board has fixed Thursday, February 13, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

 

More details awaited

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNHPC Q3 Results: Net profit dips 52.5% to ₹231 crore, revenue up 11.3% YoY; dividend declared
First Published:7 Feb 2025, 08:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget