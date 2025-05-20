NHPC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹894 crore, revenue doubles by 114% YoY; Dividend declared

NHPC Q4 Results:

Recommended final dividend @ 5.10% of face value of Rs.10/- per share (Re. 0.51/- per equity share) on the paid-up share capital of the Company for the FY 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.40/- per equity share for the FY 2024-25 paid in March, 2025. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013.

NHPC informed that pursuant to tthe Punjab & Haryana HC order, arrears payable to employees/ ex-employees has been estimated at ₹589.83 crore. Of this, ₹185.14 crore has been capitalised while ₹404.69 crore has been charged to the statement of profit & loss during FY25.

Out of the amount charged to the statement of profit and loss, ₹301. 97 crore has been recognised as unbilled revenue, NHPC informed. Accordingly, profit before tax of the company for the financial year 2025 is ₹102.72 crore.

Profit before exceptional items, regularory deferral account balances and tax for the January-March 2025 stood at ₹1113.09 crore, which was ₹924.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

NHPC on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹919.63 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher income.

It posted a net profit of ₹605 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

NHPC increased its income to ₹2,672.11 crore from ₹2,320.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In April, the company commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 HE Project (hydroelectric) and 107.14 MW (out of a total of 300 MW) Karnisar Solar Power Plant.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.