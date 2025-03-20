NHPC share price gains 2% on plans to raise up to ₹6300 crore in FY26

Stock Market Today: NHPC share price rose during the morning trade on Thursday, March 20, on fundraising plans.
NHPC share price opened at ₹81.62 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, NHPC share price was trading more than 1% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹80.19. The stock thereafter gained further to the intraday high of ₹81.69, marking gains of almost 2%.
While NHPC's share price has corrected during the ongoing calendar year, it has rebounded in the past few sessions amid a recovery in the Indian stock market. Compared to 1-year or 52-week lows of ₹71.01 seen in mid-February, the share price has seen sharp gains of almost 15%.
NHPC has announced a plan for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during FY 2025-26.
Intimating the exchanges about the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, NHPC said its board considered and approved a borrowing plan for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during FY 2025-26.
The debt as per NHPC board could be raised through secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on a private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.
NHPC share price also remains in focus as news reports suggest that it could decide upon buying a co-promoter stake in PTC India Ltd.
NHPC on February 21 in this regard issued a clarification and NHPC said, “It is to inform that the proposal either to buy or not to buy the co-promoters stake in PTC India Limited is in the very initial stage of study and any material development in the matter will be informed to Stock Exchanges in due course.”
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.