NHPC share price gains 2% on plans to raise up to ₹6300 crore in FY26

Stock Market Today: NHPC share price rose during the morning trade on Thursday, March 20, on fundraising plans.

NHPC share price opened at ₹81.62 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, NHPC share price was trading more than 1% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹80.19. The stock thereafter gained further to the intraday high of ₹81.69, marking gains of almost 2%.

While NHPC's share price has corrected during the ongoing calendar year, it has rebounded in the past few sessions amid a recovery in the Indian stock market. Compared to 1-year or 52-week lows of ₹71.01 seen in mid-February, the share price has seen sharp gains of almost 15%.

Advertisement

NHPC fundraise plans NHPC has announced a plan for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during FY 2025-26.

Intimating the exchanges about the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, NHPC said its board considered and approved a borrowing plan for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during FY 2025-26.

The debt as per NHPC board could be raised through secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on a private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

NHPC share price also remains in focus as news reports suggest that it could decide upon buying a co-promoter stake in PTC India Ltd.

Advertisement

NHPC on February 21 in this regard issued a clarification and NHPC said, “It is to inform that the proposal either to buy or not to buy the co-promoters stake in PTC India Limited is in the very initial stage of study and any material development in the matter will be informed to Stock Exchanges in due course.”