NHPC share price jumps 8.5% to touch 52-week high on CERC's favourable draft tariff regulations
NHPC share price jumped 8.5% to touch 52-week high after CERC's announcement of Draft Tariff Regulations, increasing ROEs for pumped hydro storage and run-on rivers with pondage.
NHPC share price jumped 8.5% to touch 52-week high on Friday's session after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) announcement of the Draft Tariff Regulations for 2024–2029, which increased the ROEs for pumped hydro storage and run-on rivers with pondage from 16.5% to 17%, according to brokerage ICICI Direct Research. The NHPC share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹70.10 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹75 apiece on BSE.
