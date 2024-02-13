NHPC share price jumps over 8% even as brokerages have mixed views on its prospects
JM Financial maintains a 'buy' rating on NHPC, with an increased target price of ₹91, while Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades the stock to 'sell' with a target price of ₹60.
Brokerage houses are divided on NHPC in response to the third-quarter results of the Indian public sector hydropower provider. With an increased target price of ₹91, up about 6% from the prior target price of ₹86, JM Financial is still recommending NHPC as a "buy." Additionally, the brokerage believes that the stock has over 12% potential. On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities has revised its target price for NHPC stock to ₹60 per share and downgraded it from 'Add' to'sell'.
