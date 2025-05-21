NHPC share price: Navratna PSU gains 3% post Q4 results. Is it a stock to buy?

NHPC share price: Shares of Navratna PSU NHPC Limited gained 3% in intraday trade on Wednesday, May 21, following the announcement of the March quarter results (Q4) and a dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The power company, post market hours on Tuesday, reported a 29% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to ₹894 crore for Q4 FY24, compared with ₹693 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,059 crore, recording a 25% YoY growth over ₹1,649 crore revenue recorded during the same period last fiscal year.

NHPC Dividend NHPC's board also recommended a dividend of 5.10% of the face value of ₹10 per share, amounting to ₹0.51 apiece for FY25. The dividend payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

This dividend, NHPC said, is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.40/- per equity share for the FY25 paid in March 2025.

NHPC Shares: Technical Outlook NHPC share price today opened at ₹88.96 apiece, higher than its previous closing price of ₹86.60 per share. It further extended gains to ₹89.16, recording a gain of 2.95% over the last close.

So far in 2025, NHPC stock has gained over 6%, however, it has declined 15% in the last one year. The PSU stock on a longer time frame has offered multibagger gains to investors, rising 172% over three years and 335% over five years.

Commenting on the technical outlook for NHPC stock, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said, “NHPC is forming a 110-day long cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. However, the base lacks clear institutional accumulation, and the right side of the cup appears loose—failing the tightness criterion crucial for a sustainable breakout.”

He added that a breakout above 90.5 could lead the stock towards 97, but given the structural weaknesses, a decisive breakout with significantly above-average volume is essential for any meaningful upside to materialise.