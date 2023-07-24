NHPC share price rises over 5% to touch 52-week high on power project win

NHPC share price surged over 5.5% to a 52-week high after the Arunachal Pradesh government approved the allocation of two power projects to NHPC. The projects were previously given to private power developers.
NHPC share price rose over 5.5% to touch 52-week high on Monday's trading session following approval of the allocation of two power projects by the Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday. NHPC shares opened at ₹47.59 apiece on BSE. The stock hit intraday high at ₹47.59 and intraday low at ₹47.39.
The company stated in an exchange filing that the government of Arunachal Pradesh had approved the allocation of the 1,800 MW Kamala project and the 2,000 MW Subansiri Upper Hydro project to state-run hydropower behemoth NHPC. Both initiatives were previously given to private power developers.
According to a news report from PTI, the government informed NHPC on Friday that the projects had been approved.
According to a PTI news report, the Subansiri Upper project is situated on the Subansiri river, a branch of the river Brahmaputra, in the northeastern state's Upper Subansiri district, whereas the Kamala Project, which will be built on the Kamala river, an a branch of the Subansiri, is situated in Kamle district.
KSK Energy Venture Ltd was given the Subansiri Upper project on March 18, 2010, while Jindal Power Ltd was given the Kamala project on August 28, 2009, through the execution of memorandums of agreements (MoAs), said the news report.
The official told PTI that there had been no actual work on either project and that the power developers had made just minimal pre-construction efforts.
R K Singh, the Union Minister for Power, is likely to attend the official MoA signing event that will take place next month. 44 Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) have been cancelled by the state government so far with different commercial power companies because they "showed less interest" in carrying out projects that were assigned to them.
According to the news report, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, recently stated that the projects that have been withdrawn from private developers would be given to central public sector agreements (CPSUs), and as a result, new MoAs would be signed soon.
The 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project on the river Dibang in the state has just begun construction by the NHPC, which is also building the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh on the Assam-Arunachal Border, which is close to commissioning.
On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 47.1% and outperformed its sector by 44.9% in the past year.
“NHPC is in a strong uptrend and today as well the prices are up more than 4% volumes as well are very good, expect this rally to continue towards 51 , immediate support is at 46," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.
