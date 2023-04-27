NHPC share price surge 3%, hits new 52-week high1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Continuing its stock rally, NHPC share price surged as much as 3 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday. Its share price hit 52-week high mark at ₹47.88 apiece
Continuing its stock rally for the second straight day, NHPC shares were trading in green in the morning trade on Thursday. At 10:53, the company stock was up by 2.98% at 45.66 on BSE on Thursday. Moreover, shares hit another 52-week high of ₹47.88 apiece.
