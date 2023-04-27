NHPC share price surge 3%, hits new 52-week high

“In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2023 to inter-alia consider Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2023,.The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting may also consider to recommend final dividend, if any, one quity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2022-23," said the company in its stock filing.