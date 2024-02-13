NHPC share price surges 8% after announcing interim dividend; buy, sell or hold?
Over the past month, shares of this hydropower company have soared by 24 percent, a stark comparison to the benchmark Sensex, which experienced a decline during the same period.
NHPC shares witnesses an impressive 8.4 percent surge following the company's declaration of an interim dividend of ₹1.4 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24, on Tuesday's trading session.
