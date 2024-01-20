NHPC spikes 15%, BSE PSU index records new all-time high surging over 3.5%
Shares of railway PSUs, including Rail Vikas Nigam and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), locked in 10% upper circuit limit in today's trade, while another railway PSU, Ircon International, soared by an additional 15%, touching a new all-time high of ₹261.35 apiece.
The unwavering surge in PSU stocks continues without any indication of slowing down, as they further extended their winning streak today, reaching new peaks. The optimism is fueled by expectations of the Government of India (GoI) announcing fresh investments for the development of railway infrastructure in the upcoming 2024 budget and the increasing power demand in the country, propelling stocks in these sectors to record highs in today's trade.
