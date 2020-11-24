Nifty@13,000: FII inflow key to further gains, says Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal

Indian stock market benchmark Nifty today hit 13,000 for the first time, extending the rally of this month. In noon trade, Nifty traded 0.66% higher at 13,011 while Sensex was up around 300 points. The NSE Nifty 50 index has gained about 12% so far this month on the back of upbeat covid vaccine trial results and strong inflows from foreign institutional investors (FII).

Hemang Jani, Head - Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, says the overall sentiments are strong and the market outlook is positive going forward. "If the foreign fund inflows continue we can see higher levels on Nifty in coming days/weeks. Nifty can possibly touch 13200-13400 levels also. But it also depends on the sustainability of the economic growth over the next few months post festive season."

"Hence at the current market levels it is advisable to partially book profits and sit on 15-20% cash in the portfolio. Any corrections in the market can be used to deploy funds at lower levels," he said.

Jani says foreign institutional investors have made highest monthly buying in November 2020 in the last two decades. "Till date they have pumped in approximately ₹50,989 crore in November itself and have invested approximately ₹1.31 lakh crore year to date," he says.

"The inflow increased considerably especially after the end of the election in the US and weakness in the dollar index. Another major reason behind such a large inflow was the expected stimulus worth trillions of dollars from central banks to revive economies that are hit hard by the COVID-led lockdown," he added.

Another factor that has contributed to the rally in Indian markets is the "blockbuster performance of corporates in 2QFY21".

"Few sectors where we have seen significant amount of growth are IT, Pharma, Metals, select private banks and NBFCs, cement. Commentaries of banks suggest there was an improvement in growth and asset quality. The asset quality outlook is much better than initially feared as collection efficiency picked up sharply in 2QFY21. Gradual unlocking and the normalization of supply chain issues for most auto OEMs led to volume recovery to meet underlying demand and inventory refilling. Cement demand recovery was attributable to strong rural and semi-urban demand and a pickup in government infra and road projects from September," he said.

Rural demand continued to outperform urban in 2QFY21, enabling sequential recovery for most companies in the consumer sector. Commentaries of NBFCs suggest improving macros across most business segments and the end of the moratorium have led to increased optimism for collection efficiency (CE) as well as growth across product segments. Companies have highlighted that domestic steel demand has improved significantly in 3QFY21. OMCs stated that with the lifting of lockdown restrictions worldwide, demand is once again seeing an uptick. The retail sector saw a gradual recovery in sales as economic activity continued to pick up, with 75-95% of retail stores operational in 2QFY21. Supply-side issues were largely contained in 1QFY21, and demand normalization was seen across segments in 2QFY21. All in all there has been a significant revival across sectors due to overall economic revival," he said.

