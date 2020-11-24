Nifty@13,000: FII inflow key to further gains, says Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal

Rural demand continued to outperform urban in 2QFY21, enabling sequential recovery for most companies in the consumer sector. Commentaries of NBFCs suggest improving macros across most business segments and the end of the moratorium have led to increased optimism for collection efficiency (CE) as well as growth across product segments. Companies have highlighted that domestic steel demand has improved significantly in 3QFY21. OMCs stated that with the lifting of lockdown restrictions worldwide, demand is once again seeing an uptick. The retail sector saw a gradual recovery in sales as economic activity continued to pick up, with 75-95% of retail stores operational in 2QFY21. Supply-side issues were largely contained in 1QFY21, and demand normalization was seen across segments in 2QFY21. All in all there has been a significant revival across sectors due to overall economic revival," he said.