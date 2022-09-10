Nifty@ 18,000 next week? Watch out for these cues4 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- Stock market: Sensex and Nifty posted strong gains this week to end about 1.7% higher
Indian stock markets ended higher on Friday, though off their intra-day highs. For the week, both Sensex and Nifty gained around 1.7%, logging their first weekly climb in three. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed at 17,833 on Friday while BSE Sensex rose to 59,793, after crossing 60,000 levels earlier in Friday's session. Apart from global cues, Indian markets will be eyeing data Monday's retail inflation data.