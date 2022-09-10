Nifty@ 18,000 next week? Watch out for these cues

“Although market pared gains, Sensex hitting the psychological 60000-mark intra-day signifies investors' faith in the domestic economy. While stock markets may look a bit pricey, India's long-term growth potential does bring some stability at a time when economic slowdown in key economies are staring at recession fears. On the dismissal of 18000, the Nifty can climb to the level of 18300 while it will find support at 17800 and 17600 levels. Below the same, Nifty would fall to 17400 or 17200 levels. We need to focus more on midcap and small-cap stocks. In the coming week, we are expecting profit taking in financial stocks and an outperformance in technology stocks."

