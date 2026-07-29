Nifty seen breaking the 24,000 expiry jinx

Market analysts expect the Nifty 50 to break its expiry jinx and close above the 24,000 mark in August after five straight monthly settlements below that level, helped by easing tensions in West Asia that could revive foreign investor inflows.
The bellwether index settled at 25,424.65 at the February expiry, but has since consistently ended below the 24,000 level—between 22,331.4 and 23,985.35—despite exceeding it intra-month. Nifty derivatives expire on the last Tuesday of every month, with weekly expiry every Tuesday.
In the most recent expiry, the Nifty hit a high of 24,530.9 on 7 July but settled at 23,985.35 this Tuesday amid geopolitical uncertainty. Similarly, it hit a high of 24,261.6 during the previous monthly expiry, but settled at 23,865.75 on 30 June.