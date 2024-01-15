Nifty 50 advances for 5th straight session, crosses 22,000 mark for first time; Wipro, Infosys, TCS among major gainers
The robust momentum observed in the Indian benchmark indices on Friday continues into Monday's trading session, with both Nifty 50 and Sensex reaching new record highs.
The robust momentum observed in the Indian benchmark indices on Friday (January 12) continued into Monday's trading session, with both Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex reaching new record highs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started