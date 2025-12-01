Which stocks pulled Nifty 50 to its all-time high after 14 months?
It took 14 months for Nifty 50 to climb to 26,310. Data shows Reliance, TCS and Bharti Airtel alone accounted for most of the index’s gains—thanks to their high weightages and foreign investor flows into large-caps.
It took 14 months for the Nifty 50 index to climb from its previous peak on 26 September 2024 to a fresh all-time high of 26,310 on 27 November. Driving that record were heavyweight constituents—Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Bharti Airtel.