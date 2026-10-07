Nifty 50 and RBI MPC rate hikes: Does a rising interest rate always trigger a market correction? What history suggests

RBI MPC Today: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% from 5.25%, in line with expectations. This marks its first rate hike in four years amid price pressures.

At its October 5-7 policy meeting, the MPC also changed its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’.

In his statement, RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra said, “After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions, developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.”

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that rate cuts were unlikely in the near term.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty extend losses after first RBI repo rate hike in four years

"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," he said.

Does rate hike mean market correction? Following the rate hike announcement, the Sensex fell as much as 599 points, or 0.8%, to an intraday low of 72,468.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 230 points, or 1%, to 22,546.30.

A rise in interest rates is usually viewed as a negative for equities. Higher borrowing costs can squeeze corporate profitability, make loans more expensive and reduce the relative attractiveness of riskier assets. When rate hikes are accompanied by elevated inflation and rising commodity prices, the pressure on markets can become even more intense.

But does a rising interest-rate environment automatically mean a stock market correction?

History suggests it does not. The Indian equity market has experienced several periods of aggressive monetary tightening, but the Nifty 50's response has varied significantly depending on the reason behind the rate hikes, the underlying economic growth, corporate earnings and the broader global environment.

In some cycles, the index initially turned volatile but eventually delivered strong gains. In others, prolonged inflationary pressure and macroeconomic stress resulted in sharp corrections.

Here is what five major rate-hike phases tell us about how the Nifty has behaved when the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates.

2004-2008: RBI hiked rates 3%, but Nifty surged 114% One of the clearest examples of markets decoupling from rising borrowing costs came between 2004 and 2008. During this period, the RBI raised the repo rate by 3%, from 6% to 9%. Despite the sharp increase in interest rates, the benchmark Nifty rose 114% during the period.

The reason was the strength of the underlying economy. India was experiencing an unprecedented economic boom, with GDP growth consistently clocking over 8% to 9%. Strong domestic demand and improving corporate earnings more than offset the impact of higher borrowing costs.

2010-2011: 3.50% rate hike and a 24.62% annual correction This was the only time Nifty declined during a rate hike. Between March 2010 and October 2011, the RBI raised the repo rate by 3.50%, taking it from 5.00% to 8.50%. The objective was to combat double-digit domestic food and retail inflation.

During the rate-hike period itself, the Nifty 50 delivered virtually flat returns of around 0%, moving from approximately 5,230 in March 2010 to around 5,190 by the final hike in October 2011. The pressure, however, became much more severe subsequently. The Nifty underwent a 24.62% full-year correction in 2011.

The inflation problem was partly a consequence of the massive fiscal stimulus deployed to help the economy survive the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Consumer and wholesale inflation subsequently spiralled, with Wholesale Price Index inflation consistently breaching 9% to 10%.

Persistent supply-side problems in agricultural distribution, coupled with consecutive poor monsoons, pushed food prices sharply higher. The RBI responded with 13 consecutive rate hikes in an attempt to contain inflation and break entrenched inflation expectations.

2013-2014: 75 bps hike, but Nifty gained over 40% The 2013-14 cycle provides another strong example of why rate hikes alone cannot explain market performance.

Between 2013 and 2014, the RBI raised rates by 75 basis points, from 7.25% to 8%, as it dealt with the fallout from the US "Taper Tantrum" and the resulting currency crisis. Despite the rate increase, the Nifty 50 gained over 40%.

The trigger for the tightening was very different from a conventional domestic inflation cycle. In May 2013, the US Federal Reserve indicated that it could reduce its post-crisis emergency bond-buying programme. Global investors subsequently pulled capital out of emerging markets aggressively.

Foreign Institutional Investor outflows pushed the Indian currency to historic lows against the US dollar. The RBI raised rates to maintain the interest-rate differential, stem capital outflows and defend the currency. Yet, the Nifty ultimately delivered strong returns during the broader period.

2018: Two rate hikes, but Nifty still gained 3.40% The 2018 tightening phase was considerably shorter. During this preventive tightening window, the RBI carried out two rate hikes as international crude oil prices moved sharply higher. Brent crude prices began hardening towards $80 per barrel, raising concerns over India's fiscal position and the potential impact on domestic retail inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee undertook pre-emptive hikes to address rising core inflation. Despite the tightening, the Nifty delivered a modest but positive return of roughly 3.40%.

2022-2023: 250 bps hike, but Nifty recovered to gain 7.16% The most recent major tightening phase came during the post-pandemic normalisation period.

Between 2022 and 2023, the RBI executed a rapid 250 basis point increase in the repo rate to tackle global supply shocks and rising inflation. The cycle eventually paused when the repo rate reached a 6.50% peak.

The initial rate hike surprised markets and triggered volatility. However, the Nifty subsequently recovered and had delivered a 7.16% return by the time the cycle paused.

This cycle was driven by an unusual combination of post-pandemic demand recovery and global supply disruptions. The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in early 2022 disrupted global supply chains and sent energy and food prices sharply higher. India's headline retail inflation breached the RBI's maximum comfort threshold of 6% for several months in a row.

At the same time, the RBI was reversing the extraordinary monetary support provided during COVID-19. The central bank had maintained the repo rate at a historic low of 4.00%.

The historical record makes one point clear: a rate hike by itself does not guarantee a market correction.

For investors, therefore, the more important question may not simply be whether rates are rising, but why they are rising — and whether economic growth and corporate earnings can absorb the higher cost of money.